Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Update

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CRS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,841. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 119,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 120,364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

