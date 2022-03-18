Apollo Currency (APL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $37.82 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00201253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.00385359 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

