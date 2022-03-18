$149.02 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) to post sales of $149.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.47 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $146.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $605.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.79 million to $618.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $628.38 million, with estimates ranging from $600.34 million to $654.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.30. 2,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,761. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 22.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 76.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 500,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 107,918.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

