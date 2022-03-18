Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $695.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) to announce $695.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.98 million to $718.27 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $749.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

BKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 389,841 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

BKD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

