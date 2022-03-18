Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 128,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.