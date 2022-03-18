Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,076,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41,900.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 209,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,566,000 after buying an additional 119,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 105,838 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after buying an additional 73,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 147,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

