Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 744 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter.

IXN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. 4,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

