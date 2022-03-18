Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on MQ. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,275 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $141,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,420. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

