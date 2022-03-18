Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,645 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $45.78. 26,385,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,835,088. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.