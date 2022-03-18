Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 388,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,647. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

