Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $17,927,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,263. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.
DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
