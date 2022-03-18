Short Interest in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Decreases By 19.1%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 368,700 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 840,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $527.35 million, a PE ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

