VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 475,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,746. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

