VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 475,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,746. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.65.
In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period.
About VICI Properties (Get Rating)
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.