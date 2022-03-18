Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 486,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,374. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.