Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $82.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $50,883,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,258,000 after buying an additional 99,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

