IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.34. 15,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $184.30 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.45.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

