Function X Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Function X has a total market cap of $205.71 million and $4.81 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,613.28 or 0.99831982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067791 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00020867 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001787 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00271176 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

