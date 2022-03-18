Function X Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Function X has a total market cap of $205.71 million and $4.81 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,613.28 or 0.99831982 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067791 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002521 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00020867 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000076 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001787 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002431 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00015651 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00271176 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

