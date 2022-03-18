Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 294,048 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.51% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $22,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,579 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,878,000 after acquiring an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after acquiring an additional 632,771 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 43,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,886. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

