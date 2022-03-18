Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 170,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after buying an additional 241,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB remained flat at $$30.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

