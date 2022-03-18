Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 914.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,700. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.88 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.46 and a 200 day moving average of $162.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

