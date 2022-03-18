TKG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,792 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 105,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,979. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

