TKG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,740 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $37.36. 419,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,992,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.
Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
