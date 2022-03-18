Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,364 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $134.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.22.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.