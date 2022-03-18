Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.81. 314,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $311.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

