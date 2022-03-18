Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 508,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,635. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

