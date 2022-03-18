Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $221.61. 94,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

