Round Rock Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

