Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $492,829,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14,845.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 556,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 553,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 146.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 493,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $60,640,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 236.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.57. The company had a trading volume of 40,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,806. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.36 and a 12-month high of $167.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average is $153.03.
