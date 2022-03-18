Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 865,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

