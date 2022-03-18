Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.69

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.69 and last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 32098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Lantheus by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

