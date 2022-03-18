PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Down 3.9%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 5,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 375,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

MYPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,640 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

