FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 86,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 750,058 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 15,257.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 5,697.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,205 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

