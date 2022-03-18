Head-To-Head Comparison: Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) versus Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Adecoagro has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Adecoagro and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Adecoagro and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro 11.83% 15.71% 6.14% Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adecoagro and Shineco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $1.12 billion N/A $410,000.00 $1.15 9.94 Shineco $3.02 million 9.14 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Shineco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adecoagro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products. The Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy segment consists of cultivated sugarcane which is processed and transformed into ethanol, sugar, and electricity and marketed. The Land Transformation segment includes identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland businesses and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. The company was founded by Alan Leland Boyce, Ezequiel Garbers, Mariano Bosch, and Walter Marcelo Sanchez in September 2002 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Shineco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

