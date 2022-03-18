Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.28. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 18,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $3,901,677.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,034 shares of company stock worth $41,035,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after buying an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,343,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Medpace by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after buying an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,394,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.02. 12,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.27 and its 200-day moving average is $189.76. Medpace has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.