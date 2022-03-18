Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,441 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,353,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $125.25. 36,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,604. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.64.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

