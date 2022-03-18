Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RAMPF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

