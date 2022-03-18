Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
RAMPF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.
Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
