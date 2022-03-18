48,970 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,522. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52.

