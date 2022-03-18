1,500 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,376,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,242. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.17.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
