Sidoti Begins Coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Equities research analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 136,590 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 222,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 82,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 406,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 129,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

