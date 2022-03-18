BMO Capital Markets Lowers MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$13.00

MDA (TSE:MDAGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday.

MDA traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 141,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,154. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44. MDA has a one year low of C$8.24 and a one year high of C$18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

