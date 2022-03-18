Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

Shares of BAYRY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.12. 306,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,711. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

