Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,105 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 61,185 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,949 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 454,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,068,610. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

