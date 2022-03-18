TKG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.36. The company had a trading volume of 298,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $115.90 and a 12 month high of $139.40.

