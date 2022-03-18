Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $2,027,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $207.84 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.97. The stock has a market cap of $565.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

