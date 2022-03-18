Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

