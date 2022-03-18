Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $607.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,751. The firm has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $583.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

