TKG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,387 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.23. 4,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,856. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.03 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

