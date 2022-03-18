130,455 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Marathon Oil accounts for about 1.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,608 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 895,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 624,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,196,974. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.