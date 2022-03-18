Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after buying an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after buying an additional 4,720,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.55. 732,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,478,956. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

