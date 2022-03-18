$518.40 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will report $518.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.80 million and the highest is $519.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $567.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.68. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in BGC Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 2,425,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after buying an additional 690,387 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 19.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after buying an additional 767,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

